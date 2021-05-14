Olivia Rodrigo Shares Petra Collins-Directed ‘Good 4 U’ Video

Olivia Rodrigo has a new song out called “Good 4 U,” released Friday, May 14th, with a video directed by Petra Collins.

“Good 4 U” takes heavy inspiration from Paramore and other beloved pop-punk bands, with sarcasm-laden verses addressed at a former flame — “Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily/You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks” — that build to a loud, insanely fun chorus. In the video, Rodrigo plays the role of a high school cheerleader out for revenge. Think Jennifer’s Body crossed with Bring It On.

“Good 4 U” is the third single from Rodrigo’s upcoming debut album Sour. It follows her break-out single, “Driver’s License,” as well as “Deja Vu.” The highly anticipated LP, which currently sits as one of the most pre-added albums on Apple Music, arrives May 21st via Geffen.

Rodrigo is set to perform “Good 4 U” during her musical guest slot on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The episode will be hosted by Keegan-Michael Key.

Last month, Rodrigo and her producer Dan Nigro detailed the making of “Deja Vu” as part of Rolling Stone‘s The Breakdown series. “[We] didn’t want to do the safe thing and put out another heartbreak ballad,” Rodrigo said. “We really wanted to show that I’m a versatile songwriter and a versatile artist. I can make heartbreak songs but I can also make cool alternative pop songs. I didn’t want to be pigeonholed into the ‘heartbreak ballad girl’ thing.”