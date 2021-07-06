Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’ Breaks Record With Sixth Straight Week at Number One

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” tops the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart for a sixth straight week, surpassing Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B (“WAP”) and Mariah Carey (“All I Want For Christmas Is You”) as the female artist with the most consecutive weeks at Number One.
“Good 4 U,” Rodrigo’s second Number One hit on the RS 100, pulled in 212,000 units in its sixth week, about 40,000 units ahead of BTS’s “Butter,” which spends a sixth straight week at Number Two.
With the arrival of his sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler the Creator launches 13 songs to the RS 100, and also sees the week’s highest debut. “WUSYANAME,” which features YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign, enters at Number Four with just under 19 million on-demand audio streams.
good 4 u Butter Kiss Me More WUSYANAME You Right
Top Songs
good 4 u
Butter
Kiss Me More
WUSYANAME
You Right
The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
Doja Cat also sees 13 songs on this week’s chart thanks to the arrival of her third studio album, Planet Her. The previously released “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, re-enters the top three, while “You Right” and “Ain’t Shit” debut in the top 10, at Numbers Five and Nine, respectively.
Elsewhere on the RS 100, Eurovision winners Måneskin make their RS 100 debut with “Beggin,” at Number 54. Bo Burnham also makes his debut at Number 91 with “All Eyes on Me.”
See the full RS 100 here.