Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’ Breaks Record With Sixth Straight Week at Number One

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” tops the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart for a sixth straight week, surpassing Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B (“WAP”) and Mariah Carey (“All I Want For Christmas Is You”) as the female artist with the most consecutive weeks at Number One.

“Good 4 U,” Rodrigo’s second Number One hit on the RS 100, pulled in 212,000 units in its sixth week, about 40,000 units ahead of BTS’s “Butter,” which spends a sixth straight week at Number Two.

With the arrival of his sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler the Creator launches 13 songs to the RS 100, and also sees the week’s highest debut. “WUSYANAME,” which features YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign, enters at Number Four with just under 19 million on-demand audio streams.

Top Songs The week of June 25, 2021 1 good 4 u Olivia Rodrigo Song Units 212K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 7 Record Label Interscope Top Cities Salt Lake City, UT New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Song Streams 26.4M Top Cities Salt Lake City, UT New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Record Label Interscope Interscope 2 Butter BTS Song Units 172.9K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 6 Record Label BigHit Entertainment Top Cities San Diego, CA Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Song Streams 8.6M Top Cities San Diego, CA Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Record Label BigHit Entertainment BigHit Entertainment 3 Kiss Me More Doja Cat feat. SZA Song Units 157K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 12 Record Label RCA Top Cities Honolulu New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Song Streams 19M Top Cities Honolulu New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Record Label RCA RCA 4 WUSYANAME Tyler, the Creator feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign NEW! Song Units 150.1K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities Baton Rouge, LA Huntsville-Decatur (Florence), AL Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Song Streams 18.9M Top Cities Baton Rouge, LA Huntsville-Decatur (Florence), AL Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 5 You Right The Weeknd, Doja Cat NEW! Song Units 148K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label RCA Top Cities Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM New York, NY San Antonio, TX Song Streams 17.6M Top Cities Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM New York, NY San Antonio, TX Record Label RCA RCA

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Doja Cat also sees 13 songs on this week’s chart thanks to the arrival of her third studio album, Planet Her. The previously released “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, re-enters the top three, while “You Right” and “Ain’t Shit” debut in the top 10, at Numbers Five and Nine, respectively.

Elsewhere on the RS 100, Eurovision winners Måneskin make their RS 100 debut with “Beggin,” at Number 54. Bo Burnham also makes his debut at Number 91 with “All Eyes on Me.”

