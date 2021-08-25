Olivia Rodrigo Gives Paramore’s Hayley Williams a Writing Credit on ‘Good 4 U’

Three months after dropping the pop-punk stunner “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo has given Paramore’s Hayley Williams and ex-guitarist Josh Farro co-writing credits to the Sour track.

Although Williams and Farro were not initially credited upon the single’s release in May, comparisons were immediately drawn to their 2007 hit “Misery Business,” resulting in mash-ups on TikTok. It’s unclear when exactly they were given co-writing credits, but Warner Chappell Music shared a message on its Instagram story Tuesday celebrating “Good 4 U” hitting Number One in the U.S. with the message: “Huge shoutout to our writers Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro.” Williams reposted the story, adding: “Our publisher is wildin’ rn.”

The credits have not been updated on streaming services like Tidal and Spotify, but do appear on ASCAP. A source close to the matter told Rolling Stone that the artist teams were in touch prior to the song’s release and the credits have been updated to include an interpolation of “Misery Business.”

The news comes after Rodrigo gave Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff writing credits on “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” in May, which interpolates 1989′s “New Year’s Day.” Last month, Rodrigo followed up by adding Swift, Antonoff, and St. Vincent to “Deja Vu,” whose bridge was inspired by “Cruel Summer.”

“It’s one of my favorite songs ever,” Rodrigo told Rolling Stone of the Lover track. “I love like the yelly vocals in it, like the harmonized yells that [Swift] does, I think they’re like super electric and moving, so I wanted to do something like that.”