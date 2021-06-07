Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’ Spends Second Week at Number One

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” the third single off her debut album Sour, held onto Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart. In its second straight week at Number One, “Good 4 U” pulled in an impressive 362,000 units. Only four other songs have seen over 300,000 units in their second week at Number One.
“Good 4 U” was able to hold off BTS’s “Butter,” which held at Number Two with 232,900. While “Butter” outsold “Good 4 U” — it was the highest-selling song of the week — “Good 4 U” out-streamed. Two other Sour standouts, “Deja Vu” and “Traitor,” followed at Numbers Three and Four, while Dua Lipa and DaBaby’s “Levitating” rounded out the top five.
The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
Otherwise it was a relatively slow week on the RS 100, with the biggest debut being at Number 39 with Cochise’s “Tell Em” featuring $not. Other notable debuts include “Killer,” a teamup between Jack Harlow, Eminem and Cordae (Number 46), Rauw Alejandro’s “Todo de Ti” (Number 56), and Dierks Bentley’s “Gone” (Number 56).
