In Its Fourth Week At Number One, ‘Good 4 U’ Is Even Bigger Than ‘Drivers License’

The reign of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” continues this week, as the song enjoys its fourth consecutive week atop the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart. “Good 4 U” pulled in an impressive 252,700 units last week, becoming only the fourth song to pull in over 250,000 units in its fourth week at Number One. By comparison, while “Drivers License” saw a bigger first week, it only pulled in around 223,000 units in its fourth.

BTS’s “Butter” holds at Number Two, also for a fourth straight week, and once again leads by digital song sales. Migos see the biggest debut of the week with “Having Our Way,” featuring Drake, at Number Three, marking the group’s career peak on the RS 100. Polo G’s “Rapstar” and Doja Cat’s SZA-featuring “Kiss Me More” round out the top five.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere on the RS 100, Megan Thee Stallion scores her eighth top 10 hit with “Thot Shit” (Number 10), extending her record as the female rapper with the most top 10 hits. Eighteen songs off Polo G’s Hall of Fame land on the chart, and Migos debut nine songs with Culture III.

