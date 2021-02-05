Olivia Rodrigo Makes Her Late Night Debut With ‘Drivers License’

Olivia Rodrigo brought the biggest song in the country to late night Thursday, when she performed “Drivers License” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Seated at a grand piano under a spotlight in the darkness, Rodrigo delivered an intimate performance of her debut single, which has been Number One on the RS 100 for three weeks in a row, millions of streams ahead of the competition.

Rolling Stone dubbed “Drivers License” a Song You Need to Know back in January after its release. Rodrigo, 17, is the next in a long line of musicians to come from the Disney stable, having most recently starred in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a Disney+ exclusive. Over the course of the show, she began writing songs for the soundtrack with her co-star Joshua Bassett.

“Drivers License” is her first non-Disney track, centering around the experience of celebrating an accomplishment (getting the titular card) without the person you wanted to share it with. Can you tell Rodrigo is a big Taylor Swift fan?

Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield joined host Brian Hiatt for this week’s Rolling Stone Music Now podcast to discuss the song’s massive rise.