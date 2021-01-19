 Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' Breaks RS 100 Record at Number One - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' Breaks RS 100 Record at Number One

Rodrigo’s debut single breaks the record for the biggest debut in RS 100 history.

Director of Charts

Emily Blake

olivia rodrigo drivers license charts

Erica Hernandez*

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” speeds to the top of the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart with the biggest-ever debut in RS 100 history.

“Drivers License,” Rodrigo’s debut single, pulled in 568,700 song units, the highest unit total in the chart’s history. Rodrigo breaks the record previously held by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” which debuted with 488,700 units last summer. “Drivers License” saw 67.7 million on-demand audio streams in the United States from January 8th through January 14th, marking the second biggest weekly total in Alpha Data history. The only other song to see a bigger week was “Old Town Road” in April 2019, ahead of the launch of the Rolling Stone Charts.

On Spotify, “Drivers License” now holds the record for the most streams for a song in a single week. It also broke the record for daily streams.

“These are numbers that we’ve never witnessed before,” Kevin Weatherly, Head of North American Programming at Spotify, said. “This is definitely a lightning in a bottle moment.”

Top Songs

The week of January 8, 2021
1

drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo
NEW!
Song Units 568.7K NEW!
2

Wasted on You

Morgan Wallen
NEW!
Song Units 147.5K NEW!
3

Good Days

SZA
Song Units 146.9K
4

Somebody's Problem

Morgan Wallen
Song Units 118K
5

7 Summers

Morgan Wallen
Song Units 106.6K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Also making a strong showing on the RS 100 is Morgan Wallen, who also broke a RS Charts record as his sophomore album Dangerous: The Double Album saw the biggest country debut in RS 200 history. In total, 25 songs off Dangerous  — which is a sprawling 30 tracks long — made the top 100, led by “Wasted on You” at Number Two. Overall, Wallen accounts for six of the Top Ten.

Saweetie’s “Best Friend,” featuring Doja Cat, enters the chart at Number 28. This marks Saweetie’s fourth song to hit the top 100, after “Tap In,” “My Type” and “Back to the Streets,” which peaked at Numbers 20, 27 and 46, respectively.

See the full RS 100 here.

