 Olivia Rodrigo to Appear in Covid-19 Vaccine Campaign From White House - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Ben Gibbard Teams Up With Tycho for New Song 'Only Love'
Home Music Music News

Olivia Rodrigo to Appear in White House Videos on Importance of Covid-19 Vaccines

Singer will meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci this week

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
olivia rodrigo covid-19 vaccine campaign

Olivia Rodrigo visits People Now on November 5, 2019 in New York, United States.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the White House stated that Olivia Rodrigo would be meeting with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci in Washington, D.C., to participate in a video campaign on the importance of young people getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

Rolling Stone has reached out to representatives for Rodrigo for further details on the campaign and when it will be expected to be released.

Rodrigo is a prime candidate to appear in a campaign targeting Gen Z, as she currently has the Number One album in the country with her debut Sour. At 101 million streams, the 11-song set has now led the ranking on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart on three different weeks — only one other album, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous, has matched that feat in 2021.

Additionally, Sour single “Good 4 U” just spent a seventh week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with 24.3 million streams. The Sour cut debuted at Number Two behind J. Cole‘s “My.Life” back in May. Most listeners, however, will still know Rodrigo mainly from her breakout single “Drivers License,” which was by far and away the biggest song during the first half of 2021 at more than 3.6 million units from January 1st through June 24th.

In This Article: Anthony Fauci, covid-19, Joe Biden, Olivia Rodrigo, vaccine

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.