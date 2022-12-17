fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Happy Holidays

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Christmas Song ‘The Bels’ She Wrote When She Was 5 Years Old

Singer delivers early Christmas present to fans ahead of new music in 2023
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Olivia Rodrigo performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Olivia Rodrigo dropped an early Christmas present for fans Friday as the Sour singer finally shared the full version of “The Bels,” a seasonal song she says she wrote when she was five years old.

Rodrigo previously teased a clip of “The Bels” during Christmastime in 2021, but she unwrapped the full two-minute track on her official website; the song is not yet available on streaming services.

“Hi guys!!! Hope everyone is doing well! I miss you guys! It’s been getting cold in L.A. [and] things are slowing down for the holidays,” Rodrigo wrote to fans in her newsletter (via People). “I put my little silver Christmas tree up in my living room [and] it makes me super happy. I’m so excited for the new year [and] everything that’s in store! I hope you guys have a holiday season filled with love [and] relaxation. Thinking of you always! All my love, Liv.”

Trending

It’s unclear when Rodrigo recorded “The Bels,” but it’s clear the lyrics (and spelling) were penned by an elementary school-aged person celebrating the holiday: “Red and green is the Christmas queen/ Make the holidays special to me/ Oh, see the dancing gingerbread dance in your head/ Wait, wait, wait for the bells to ring there,” she sings on the track. 

Rodrigo previously hinted that new music could arrive in 2023, as she told fans in a Spotify Wrapped message last month. “I really, truly couldn’t be more grateful, and I am so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring,” she said.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, Dancer and ‘Ellen’ DJ, Dies at 40

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and ‘SYTYCD’ Star, Dies at 40

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a ‘Great Grift’ to Boost His Finances

H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad