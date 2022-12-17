Olivia Rodrigo Shares Christmas Song ‘The Bels’ She Wrote When She Was 5 Years Old

Olivia Rodrigo dropped an early Christmas present for fans Friday as the Sour singer finally shared the full version of “The Bels,” a seasonal song she says she wrote when she was five years old.

Rodrigo previously teased a clip of “The Bels” during Christmastime in 2021, but she unwrapped the full two-minute track on her official website; the song is not yet available on streaming services.

"Hi guys!!! Hope everyone is doing well! I miss you guys! It's been getting cold in L.A. [and] things are slowing down for the holidays," Rodrigo wrote to fans in her newsletter (via People). "I put my little silver Christmas tree up in my living room [and] it makes me super happy. I'm so excited for the new year [and] everything that's in store! I hope you guys have a holiday season filled with love [and] relaxation. Thinking of you always! All my love, Liv."

It’s unclear when Rodrigo recorded “The Bels,” but it’s clear the lyrics (and spelling) were penned by an elementary school-aged person celebrating the holiday: “Red and green is the Christmas queen/ Make the holidays special to me/ Oh, see the dancing gingerbread dance in your head/ Wait, wait, wait for the bells to ring there,” she sings on the track.

Rodrigo previously hinted that new music could arrive in 2023, as she told fans in a Spotify Wrapped message last month. “I really, truly couldn’t be more grateful, and I am so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring,” she said.