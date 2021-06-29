Olivia Rodrigo Returns to Number One on Artists 500 Chart

Olivia Rodrigo bounced back to Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of June 18th through June 24th.

After ceding the top spot to Polo G last week, the Sour singer-songwriter picked up 124.5 million song streams to secure her fourth non-consecutive week atop the chart. In returning to Number One on the Artists 500, Rodrigo also became the first female artist to sweep all three major charts for a second time, as Sour held on at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart and “Good 4 U” scored another week atop the Top 100 Songs chart.

Rodrigo earned the Number One spot by a margin of just 1.7 million song streams, with Drake coming in right behind her with 122.8 million. Polo G, meanwhile, dropped to Number Three with 116 million as his latest album, Hall of Fame, slipped behind Sour on the RS200 as well.

Elsewhere on the chart, YoungBoy Never Broke Again landed at Number 10 with 72.9 million streams, securing his 100th week in the Top 10, making him just the second artist to accomplish this feat (the other being Drake). H.E.R. also hit a new peak, rising to Number 28 with 46.3 million song streams, as her debut album, Back of My Mind, bowed at Number Six on the RS200 with 34 million streams to help it move 34,000 album-equivalent units. Gucci Mane also returned to the Top 50 of the RS500, landing at Number 45 with 33.3 million song streams as his new album, Ice Daddy, debuted at Number 33 on the RS200 with 17.5 million song streams.

While there were several Artists 500 chart debutants this week, the most intriguing, and the highest placing, was recent Eurovision winners, Måneskin. The Italian rock outfit garnered 8.2 million song streams to land at Number 349 following the release of their new song, “Beggin’,” which earned three million weekly on demand audio streams.