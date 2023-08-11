Olivia Rodrigo Questions a Late-Night Hang With an Ex on ‘Bad Idea Right?’

Is it wise to meet up with your ex? Olivia Rodrigo tackles this very topic in her latest single, “Bad Idea Right?”

Written with her producer Daniel Nigro, the sugary headbanger wastes no time getting to the point, kicking off with the lines: “Haven’t heard from you in a couple of months/But I’m out right now and I’m all fucked up.” She goes through a whirlwind of emotions as she playfully paints the scene over thundering drums: “I only see him as a friend/I just tripped and fell into his bed!”

The video, directed by her frequent collaborator Petra Collins, features the singer-songwriter at a house party as she debates meeting up with her ex-lover. In the visual, Rodrigo is seen hanging out with her real-life friends Collins, Madison Hu, Tate McRae, and Iris Apatow before embarking on a one-way trip to her ex’s apartment. The journey involves hitching a ride in the back of a truck, hopping on a public bus, and eventually slipping in bed with her old flame (pun intended).

"'Bad Idea Right?' started with us making a joke song about me hooking up with an ex-boyfriend, but then we realized we were actually onto something," Rodrigo said in a statement. "We were throwing the weirdest things at the wall — in one of the choruses there's a part that sounds like an instrument in the background, but it's me gradually screaming louder and louder."

“Bad Idea Right?” is the latest single from Guts, Rodrigo’s Sour follow-up out Sept. 8. It follows the Twilight-inspired “Vampire,” the lead single she dropped earlier this summer. According to the track list she revealed on Aug. 1, “Bad Idea Right?” is the second song off Guts, right in between “All-American Bitch” and “Vampire.” It goes without saying that we’re excited to hear the former.