Olivia Rodrigo Completes Charts Sweep Atop Artists 500

Olivia Rodrigo scores her first Number One on the Artists 500 Chart this week to the tune of a staggering 283.7 million streams. As her debut album Sour rules the albums chart and “Good 4 U” leads the RS 100, Rodrigo becomes only the third female artist to sweep all three charts in one week.

Rodrigo’s rise pushes last week’s winner, J. Cole, to Number Two. Drake, Taylor Swift, and Morgan Wallen round out the top five.

Top Artists The week of May 21, 2021 1 Olivia Rodrigo Song Streams 283.7M Song Streams 283.7M Top Song good 4 u Weeks on Chart 26 Peak Position 1 2 J. Cole Song Streams 154M Song Streams 154M Top Song m y . l i f e Weeks on Chart 326 Peak Position 1 3 Drake Song Streams 129.4M Song Streams 129.4M Top Song Wants and Needs Weeks on Chart 328 Peak Position 1 4 Taylor Swift Song Streams 89.9M Song Streams 89.9M Top Song willow Weeks on Chart 321 Peak Position 1 5 Morgan Wallen Song Streams 84.8M Song Streams 84.8M Top Song Wasted on You Weeks on Chart 156 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

BTS rise to Number 15 on the Artists 500 this week on the strength of their single “Butter,” which debuted at Number Two on the RS 100. Twenty One Pilots reach a new career peak of Number 24 thanks to the release of their sixth studio album, Scaled and Icy. 42 Dugg enters the top 50 for his first time at Number 39 as his latest project Free Dem Boyz sits in the top 10 of the RS 200. Pink, Rauw Alejandro and Lord Huron also reach new peaks, at Numbers 70, 185 and 228, respectively.

This week also saw some notable debuts. TikTok star Bella Poarch debuts at Number 353 as her breakout single “Build a Bitch” enters the top 50 of the RS 100. Breakthrough artists Icewear Vezzo and Tai Verdes debut at Numbers 442 and 444, respectively, and reggaeton singer Don Omar debuts at Number 462.

