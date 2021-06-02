 Olivia Rodrigo Completes Charts Sweep Atop Artists 500 - Rolling Stone
Olivia Rodrigo Completes Charts Sweep Atop Artists 500

The singer scores her first Number One on the Artists 500 Chart and becomes the third female artist to sweep all three charts in one week.

Director of Charts

Olivia Rodrigo becomes the third female artist to sweep the RS 100, RS 200 and Artists 500.

Grant Spanier*

Olivia Rodrigo scores her first Number One on the Artists 500 Chart this week to the tune of a staggering 283.7 million streams. As her debut album Sour rules the albums chart and “Good 4 U” leads the RS 100, Rodrigo becomes only the third female artist to sweep all three charts in one week.

Rodrigo’s rise pushes last week’s winner, J. Cole, to Number Two. Drake, Taylor Swift, and Morgan Wallen round out the top five. 

Top Artists

The week of May 21, 2021
1

Olivia Rodrigo

Song Streams 283.7M
2

J. Cole

Song Streams 154M
3

Drake

Song Streams 129.4M
4

Taylor Swift

Song Streams 89.9M
5

Morgan Wallen

Song Streams 84.8M

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

BTS rise to Number 15 on the Artists 500 this week on the strength of their single “Butter,” which debuted at Number Two on the RS 100. Twenty One Pilots reach a new career peak of Number 24 thanks to the release of their sixth studio album, Scaled and Icy. 42 Dugg enters the top 50 for his first time at Number 39 as his latest project Free Dem Boyz sits in the top 10 of the RS 200. Pink, Rauw Alejandro and Lord Huron also reach new peaks, at Numbers 70, 185 and 228, respectively. 

This week also saw some notable debuts. TikTok star Bella Poarch debuts at Number 353 as her breakout single “Build a Bitch” enters the top 50 of the RS 100. Breakthrough artists Icewear Vezzo and Tai Verdes debut at Numbers 442 and 444, respectively, and reggaeton singer Don Omar debuts at Number 462. 

See the full Artists 500 Chart here.

