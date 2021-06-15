 RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo Tops Artists 500 for Third Straight Week - Rolling Stone
Olivia Rodrigo Tops Artists 500 Chart for Third Straight Week

Lil Baby, Lil Durk rise following arrival of collaborative album, The Voice of the Heroes

Olivia Rodrigo held on to the top spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the third consecutive week, for the week of June 4th through June 10th.

In doing so, Rodrigo became the second female artist to top the Artists 500 three weeks in a row, joining Taylor Swift. The budding pop star pulled in 171 million song streams as her debut album, Sour, landed at Number Two on the Top 200 Albums chart, pulling in 166.9 million streams to help it move 141,600 album-equivalent units.

With the release ofThe Voice of the Heroes, which bowed at Number One on the RS 200, Lil Baby and Lil Durk saw subsequent rises on the Artists chart too, with the former falling just shy of Rodrigo at Number Two with 140.9 million song streams, and the latter landing at Number Four with 121.5 million song streams. (Drake, strong as ever, held on at Number Three with 123.9 million song streams.)

Top Artists

The week of June 4, 2021
1

Olivia Rodrigo

Song Streams 171M
2

Lil Baby

Song Streams 140.9M
3

Drake

Song Streams 123.9M
4

Lil Durk

Song Streams 121.5M
5

J. Cole

Song Streams 92.3M

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere on the Artists 500, Bad Bunny re-entered the Top 10, landing at Number Eight with 84.5 million song streams as his new single, “Yonaguni,” entered the Top 100 Songs chart at Number Three with 21.6 million song streams. Roddy Ricch cracked the Top 50 for the first time since last October, rising to Number 33 with 38.2 million streams as his new single, “Late at Night” bowed at Number 14 on the RS100 with 14.2 million song streams. And  John Mayer re-entered the Top 100 for the first time since October 2019, landing at Number 76 with 23.5 million streams, thanks to his new single, “Last Train Home,” which debuted at Number 87 on the RS100 with 4.8 million streams.

There were a couple notable Artists 500 debuts as well, including Lloyd Banks, who made his first appearance on the chart at Number 416. At Number 287, meanwhile, was comedian/musician Bo Burnham, with 9.6 million streams. Burnham’s back catalog likely saw an uptick in streams thanks to the success of his new Netflix special, Inside; the music from that was officially released as an album on June 10th and will be counted on Rolling Stone’s charts next week.

