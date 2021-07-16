Watch Olivia Rodrigo Read Vaccine Tweets With Dr. Fauci

The White House has released a new video of Olivia Rodrigo reading tweets about the Covid-19 vaccine with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The video featured plenty of goofy wordplay, like one tweet that referred to the vaccine as the “Fauci Ouchie,” and another one that read: “Olivia RodriGo to the vaccine clinic” (“All the funny puns, as long as you’re getting vaccinated,” Rodrigo quipped). Rodrigo also had the honor of explaining to Fauci what “Man Crush Monday” means, while Fauci got the chance to recall the best concert he ever went to — a Motown revue in the Fifties with performances by the Temptations and the Four Tops. “I’m sorry, I’m a really old guy,” Fauci cracked.

Rodrigo recorded the video with Fauci during a visit to the White House earlier this week as part of an initiative to encourage young people to get vaccinated. During her visit, Rodrigo briefly joined press secretary Jen Psaki in the briefing room, where she shared a few short remarks with the press: “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all community members to get vaccinated, and actually get to a vaccination site,” she said.