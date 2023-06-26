Olivia Rodrigo Announces Sophomore Album ‘Guts’

Olivia Rodrigo has announced the release date for her highly-anticipated sophomore album, Guts, due out September 8 via Geffen Records.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” the star said in a statement. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

For her latest, Rodrigo reunited with producer Daniel Nigro, who worked with her on her blockbuster debut album Sour. The first single, "Vampire," will be released on Friday.

The actress began transitioning into music with original songs she contributed to the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. After getting her own deal, she dropped the power ballad “Drivers License” in early 2021. The song became one of the biggest songs of that year, topping the charts globally. She released her debut album Sour a couple of months later, which featured follow-up hits “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U.”

In 2022, Rodrigo cleaned up at the Grammy Awards, taking home Best New Artist and a pair of trophies in the Pop Vocal categories. She embarked on her first-ever headlining tour soon after.