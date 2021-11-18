 Musicians on Musicians Podcast: Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morissette - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Forget Thanksgiving, Mariah Carey Teases 'Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues'
Home Music Music News

Olivia Rodrigo & Alanis Morissette Talk About Life in the Public Eye on Our Musicians on Musicians Podcast

Two stars who know what it’s like to blow up with songs about heartbreak and betrayal connect in the latest episode

By

Reporter

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
musicians on musicians podcast olivia rodrigo alanis

Yana Yatsuk for Rolling Stone

Can you imagine what it’s like to be Olivia Rodrigo? The whole world knows all about the breakup that crushed you, thanks to the huge hit songs you wrote about it. They think they know you, too. And by the way, all of this is happening when you’re 18.

One person who totally gets it: Alanis Morrisette. Back in the Nineties,  decades before “Drivers License” made Olivia a star — and a few years before Olivia was even born — she blew up with her own raw, honest songs about feeling betrayed.

So when the two stars met for the latest episode of Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians podcast, presented by Allstate, they had lots to talk about. Olivia is a big fan of Alanis’ music — like, seriously, this-song-changed-my-life fandom. Alanis couldn’t wait to get into it, either. Listen here to find out what happened next.

Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians series brings together artists of all kinds — from Taylor Swift sitting down with Paul McCartney in London to Erykah Badu and Summer Walker going deep on love, songwriting, and UFOs. Here, the artists ask the questions, forging connections live and in person. You can find 10 of these conversations in the November issue of Rolling Stone.

 

In This Article: Alanis Morissette, direct, Musicians on Musicians, Musicians on Musicians podcast, Olivia Rodrigo

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.