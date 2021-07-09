Olivia Rodrigo Adds Taylor Swift, St. Vincent, Jack Antonoff Co-Writes to ‘Deja Vu’

Olivia Rodrigo has been open about how much Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” influenced her Sour single “Deja Vu.” Now she has made the connection official by adding Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent as co-writers on the track.

The songwriters have been added to the track’s Spotify and TIDAL metadata, with credit going to them over the song’s bridge.

Rodrigo’s Swift fandom cuts deep, and the pair first interacted when Swift acknowledged a cover Rodrigo had done of “Cruel Summer.” After releasing “Deja Vu” as the second single off her debut album, Rodrigo told Rolling Stone that the yelling on the bridge of the song was inspired by the fan-favorite Lover track. The song is also the only collaboration between Swift and St. Vincent, who both work with Antonoff. (Reps for Rodrigo and Swift did not immediately reply to requests for comment.)

This is the second Sour track to feature a Swift-Antonoff interpolation and writing credit, with “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” borrowing from the Reputation ballad “New Year’s Day.” Although the pair have yet to actually link up in a studio or for a performance, Swift and Rodrigo have been orbiting around each other over the course of the year. Rodrigo and friend/fellow famous Swiftie Conan Gray were part of the Fearless (Taylor’s Version) rollout and made TikToks set to songs off the re-recorded take on Swift’s sophomore LP. Swift also gave Rodrigo a ring she wore while recording Red. They officially met at the Brit Awards, where they exchanged handwritten letters.