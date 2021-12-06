Olivia Rodrigo Plots 2022 ‘Sour’ World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo has announced a massive 2022 world tour in support of her breakout debut album, Sour.

The North American leg of the tour will kick off April 2 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco and will wrap May 25 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. A European and U.K. run will follow in June and July.

For the first half of Rodrigo’s North American tour (April 2 through April 23), she’ll receive support from Gracie Abrams. Joining her on the second half of the run (April 26 through May 25) will be Holly Humberstone. Baby Queen will open for Rodrigo during her European and U.K. shows.

Tickets for the Sour tour will go on sale this Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register for first access via TicketMaster’s Verified Fan program, which will be open through Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Complete information is available on Rodrigo’s website.

Sour, which was released back in May, recently topped Rolling Stone’s Best Albums of 2021 list, while Rodrigo’s breakout single, “Drivers License” landed at Number Three on RS’s Best Songs of 2021 list. The singer-songwriter also just picked up seven Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Sour, and Record and Song of the Year for “Drivers License.”

Olivia Rodrigo 2022 Tour Dates

April 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 5 – Portland @ OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Yoda Center

April 6 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

April 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ UCCU Center

April 11 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

April 15 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

Aril 16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

April 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

April 20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

April 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 23 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

April 26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

April 27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

April 29 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

April 30 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

May 3 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

May 4 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

May 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

May 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

May 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

May 12 – Houston TX @ 713 Music Hall

May 13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

May 14 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

May 18 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

May 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea

May 21 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

May 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

May 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre