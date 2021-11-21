 Olivia Rodrigo Lights Up 2021 AMAs With Powerhouse 'Traitor' - Rolling Stone
Olivia Rodrigo brought maximum musical drama to the 2021 AMAs, playing a dynamic version of her ballad “Traitor.” 

The songwriter opened the tune solo, strumming an acoustic guitar and crooning in the first verse and chorus. From there, she grabbed the mic and walked across the stage, leaving one dreamy backdrop (an open door leading to a star-lit scene) for another (a field of flowers). She arrived with her backing band, who amplified the song with a cello, keys, drums, and guitars. 

The staging itself was impressive, but Rodrigo’s vocal performance was enough of a draw on its own — from the tender opening notes to some massive belting toward the end. 

Rodrigo leads all nominees with seven total nods, including Artist, Female Pop Artist and New Artist of the Year; “Drivers License” is nominated for Favorite Trending Song, Music Video and Pop Song; and her LP Sour is up Favorite Pop Album.

Trailing Rodrigo in total nominations is the Weekend with six, while Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and Giveon are all tied with five each.

