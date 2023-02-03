Olivia Newton-John Is Getting an Official State Memorial Service in Australia

Olivia Newton-John will receive yet another special tribute — a state memorial service in her childhood home of Melbourne, Australia, later this month.

Newton-John’s family is helping to plan the event, which will take place at Hamer Hall, Arts Centre in Melbourne on Feb. 26. The show will feature special tributes from family and friends, as well as a musical performance from Delta Goodrem, who both collaborated with Newton-John and played her in the 2018 Australian biopic miniseries.

Tickets to the tribute will be free, though only a limited number will be available. Those interested in attending can register starting Feb. 10 at 12 p.m. local time.

Daniel Andrews, Premier for the State of Victoria, where Melbourne is located, said in a statement, “Dame Olivia Newton-John was an inspiration to many around the world — her work in cancer research and treatment saved lives and changed lives and her music was the soundtrack to a generation. We know Victorians are eager to celebrate the life of a driving force in medical research and an icon of film and music, with a service befitting her international acclaim.”

A state memorial for Newton-John has been in the works since the celebrated singer and actress died back in August. At the time, Andrews wrote on Twitter that he'd spoken with Newton-John's family and that they'd accepted the offer of a state memorial. "It will be more of a concert than a funeral — fitting for a Victorian who lived such a rich and generous life, he added.

Newton-John was born in England but grew up in Australia after her family emigrated to Melbourne when she was five. She got her start as a singer there as well, winning the popular Australian talent show, Sing, Sing, Sing with her friend Pat Carroll when she was still a teenager.

Newton-John died last August at the age of 73. No exact cause of death was given, though Newton-John had spent years battling breast cancer.