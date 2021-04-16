Olivia Kaplan Explores the Vanity of Social Media in ‘Seen by You’ Video

Olivia Kaplan spies on herself in the quirky new video for “Seen by You,” a track off her upcoming album Tonight Turns to Nothing.

The video features the Los Angeles singer-songwriter in a black hoodie and sunglasses, secretly following a vain version of herself — wearing a Warhol-like wig and capturing selfies in various locations. “Think you’re watching a little too closely/And it’s getting in your way,” she sings. “It’s like you do it without knowing/That it’s no way to behave.”

“Seen by You” follows the lead single “Wrong,” released last month. Tonight Turns to Nothing, out June 25th, features Big Thief’s Buck Meek, Spoon’s Alex Fischel, Sharon Van Etten’s drummer Jorge Balbi, and others.

Kaplan was recently featured as a Rolling Stone Artist You Need to Know, where she discussed her upcoming debut, growing up in a musical family in Los Angeles, and songwriting. “I have a problem with confrontation, so songwriting is definitely a helpful outlet,” she said. “In the period that I was writing a lot of these songs, I was trying to step out of a place of ennui. I’m trying to hone my arguments and the things that I’m trying to say.”