 Olivia Kaplan Drops 'Seen by You' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'The Daily Show' Relays 'The Talk' Black Families Have With Kids About Police
Home Music Music News

Olivia Kaplan Explores the Vanity of Social Media in ‘Seen by You’ Video

Track if off upcoming debut Tonight Turns to Nothing

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Olivia Kaplan spies on herself in the quirky new video for “Seen by You,” a track off her upcoming album Tonight Turns to Nothing.

The video features the Los Angeles singer-songwriter in a black hoodie and sunglasses, secretly following a vain version of herself — wearing a Warhol-like wig and capturing selfies in various locations. “Think you’re watching a little too closely/And it’s getting in your way,” she sings. “It’s like you do it without knowing/That it’s no way to behave.”

“Seen by You” follows the lead single “Wrong,” released last month. Tonight Turns to Nothing, out June 25th, features Big Thief’s Buck Meek, Spoon’s Alex Fischel, Sharon Van Etten’s drummer Jorge Balbi, and others.

Kaplan was recently featured as a Rolling Stone Artist You Need to Know, where she discussed her upcoming debut, growing up in a musical family in Los Angeles, and songwriting. “I have a problem with confrontation, so songwriting is definitely a helpful outlet,” she said. “In the period that I was writing a lot of these songs, I was trying to step out of a place of ennui. I’m trying to hone my arguments and the things that I’m trying to say.”

In This Article: Olivia Kaplan

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.