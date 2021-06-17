Olamide Previews New Album With Sultry Single ‘PonPon’

Olamide connects with the rising singer Fave to celebrate a passionate and drama-free relationship on “PonPon.” The minimal, gleaming top-line, courtesy of the producer Eskeez, hints at Jamaican dancehall, while Olamide moves between sing-song ad-libs (an assortment of slick “la-la-las,” “da-da-das,” “bum-bum-bums”) and over-the-top come-ons (“I be loving you crazy like I be psycho”).

Fave, who had a brief viral moment last year, matches Olamide’s romantic fervor in a short, light verse of her own: “You’re my desire/And I don’t want to let you go.” “She makes feel-good music,” Olamide said in a statement, “and that’s what I wanted to do with ‘PonPon.'”

The track is set to appear on Olamide’s new album, Uy Scuti, which was all overseen by Eskeez. In a statement, Olamide described Eskeez as “the only person that connected with me on the kind of sound I’ve been trying to achieve.” “I thought, why not record everything with him, since he is in sync with me already,” Olamide continued. “I didn’t have much time to waste on trying to explain anything to anybody right now.”

Olamide has been in a hurry lately — Uy Scuti comes some seven months after he put out Carpe Diem. The new set features Phyno, Jaywillz, and Layydoe in addition to Fave; it’s due out Thursday at 7 PM.