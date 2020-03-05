Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s ‘Return to the 36 Chambers’ Gets 25th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue

The estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard will mark the 25th anniversary of the Wu-Tang Clan rapper’s 1995 classic Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version with a deluxe reissue. The original LP, ODB’s debut solo album, was also recently certified platinum by the RIAA, the estate announced Thursday.

The Return to the 36 Chambers reissue will come in a variety of formats, including an expansive digital-only version — out March 27th via Rhino — packed with 43 tracks: the original LP (featuring Wu-Tang cohorts like Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, GZA and more), instrumentals, B-sides, acapella versions, remixes and, for the first time, the unreleased “stripped versions” of “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” and “Brooklyn Zoo,” with Rhino unveiling the latter track Thursday:

Record Store Day, April 18th, brings a limited edition of Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version, a vinyl box set featuring all 17 songs from the original album on nine seven-inch singles pressed on blue, yellow, and white vinyl.

“My children and I are beyond excited to be celebrating the 25th anniversary of my late husband’s album, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version,” Icelene Jones, the rapper’s widow and administrator of the Estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard, said in a statement. “We are even more excited and appreciative of the fans, who have never wavered in their support for ODB, and have honored his talent with a platinum album this year.”

Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version (25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition) Tracklist

1. Intro

2. “Shimmy Shimmy Ya”

3. “Baby C’Mon”

4. “Brooklyn Zoo”

5. “Hippa To Da Hoppa”

6. “Raw Hide” (featuring Raekwon & Method Man)

7. “Damage” (featuring GZA)

8. “Don’t U Know” (featuring Killah Priest)

9. “The Stomp”

10. “Goin’ Down”

11. “Drunk Game (Sweet Sugar Pie)”

12. “Snakes” (featuring Killah Priest, RZA, Masta Killa & Buddha Monk)

13. “Brooklyn Zoo II (Tiger Crane)” (featuring Ghostface Killah)

14. “Proteck Ya Neck II The Zoo” featuring Brooklyn Zu, Prodigal Sunn, Killah Priest, & 60 Second Assassin)

15. “Cuttin’ Headz” (featuring RZA)

16. “Dirty Dancin’” (featuring Method Man)

17. “Harlem World”

18. “Ol’ Dirty’s Back” (LP Version)*

19. “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” (Extended Version)*

20. “Don’t You Know, Part II”*

21. “Give It To Ya Raw” (SD50 Remix)*

22. “Brooklyn Zoo” (Stripped Version)**

23. “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” (Stripped Version)**

24. “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” (Instrumental)*

25. “Baby C’Mon” (Instrumental)*

26. “Brooklyn Zoo” (Instrumental)*

27. “Hippa To Da Hoppa” (Instrumental)*

28. “Raw Hide” (Instrumental)*

29. “Damage” (Instrumental)*

30. “Don’t U Know” (Instrumental)*

31. “The Stomp” (Instrumental)*

32. “Goin’ Down” (Instrumental)*

33. “Drunk Games” (Instrumental)*

34. “Snakes” (Instrumental)*

35. “Brooklyn Zoo II” (Tiger Crane) (Instrumental)*

36. “Proteck Ya Neck II The Zoo” (Instrumental)*

37. “Dirty Dancin’” (Instrumental)*

38. “Harlem World” (Instrumental)*

39. “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” (Extended Instrumental)*

40. “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” (Studio Ton Remix Instrumental)*

41. “Brooklyn Zoo” (Lord Digga Remix Instrumental)*

42. “Brooklyn Zoo” (Lord Digga Remix)*

43. “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” (Extended Acapella)*

*previously unavailable digitally

**previously unreleased