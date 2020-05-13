 OK Go Premiere New Song for Frontline COVID-19 Workers - Rolling Stone
OK Go Premiere New Song for Frontline COVID-19 Workers

“All Together Now” was written in the wake of lead singer Damian Kulash’s coronavirus recovery

OK Go released a new song on Wednesday in honor of frontline health care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic, inspired by both the nightly cheer for essential workers at 7 p.m. and by a recent Rebecca Solnit essay in The Guardian.

The track, “All Together Now,” was written and recorded in the band’s homes over the past two months, and it’s accompanied by a video of OK Go members performing the song in quarantine.

“All those colors we painted yesterday/They look so different now/And all those harmonies we sang yesterday/All sound so different somehow,” lead vocalist Damian Kulash sings. “Though they’re all still the same/Everything’s untouched but forever changed.”

Kulash also shared a letter explaining that he and his family had contracted the coronavirus, and how his wife’s recovery process was especially harrowing. “She was only briefly at the hospital, but bedridden with breathing problems for a long stretch. As she convalesced, I struggled to keep up with our two-year-old twins, and there were times when her breathing was so labored I worried she just wouldn’t wake up.”

Luckily, Kulash goes on, his wife made a full recovery, and he later found a sense of hope through the pandemic while reading Solnit’s essay: “When the status quo evaporates, anything is possible, for better or for worse. Crises are when we learn who we are.”

Proceeds from downloads of “All Together Now” will be donated to Partners in Health, an organization that aims to provide health care access for those who can’t afford it.

