See Ohio State Athletic Band’s Amazing Halftime Tribute to Van Halen

University’s spring band performs “Runnin’ With the Devil,” “Dreams,” “Panama” and “Jump,” as well as complex VH-inspired formations

Six months after Ohio State’s marching band delivered an incredible tribute to Rush’s Neil Peart, the university’s Athletic Band orchestrated a Van Halen-inspired performance Saturday during halftime of a spring game.

In addition to brassy renditions of Van Halen’s “Runnin’ With the Devil,” “Dreams,” “Panama” and “Jump,” the Ohio State University Spring Athletic Band also created complex formations on the football field, with the hundreds of band members arranging themselves to make the band’s “VH” logo as well as “1984,””JUMP” (complete with jumping stick figures), “VAN HALEN” and more during the seven-minute performance.

The Ohio State University Spring Athletic Band — not to be confused with the Ohio State University Marching Band, which delivered the Rush tribute in Oct. 2021 — also shared a time-lapse video of the halftime routine:

Unlike the Marching Band, the Athletic Band is “an open-enrollment ensemble, meaning anyone is welcome to participate,” the OSU website states (via UCR).

