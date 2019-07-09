Hear Oh Sees’ Jagged, Psychedelic New Song ‘Poisoned Stones’

Oh Sees have released a psychedelic new song, “Poisoned Stones.” Throughout the track, mastermind John Dwyer’s voice is buried under staccato electric guitars, robotic fuzz licks and a rolling, Krautrock-styled drum groove.

The San Francisco band paired the single with an animated clip (courtesy of Eaten Alive Illustrations) that resembles a retro 8-bit video game. The visual follows a mustachioed character down a dark highway to a menacing castle — past a rabid dog, UFOs, hooded demons, horned creatures and a menacing beast that recalls the cover of their most recent LP, 2018’s Smote Reverser.

“Poisoned Stones” and the recently issued, 21-minute “Henchlock” appear on Oh Sees’ upcoming double-album, Face Stabber, out August 18th. In a wacky statement about the record, the band described the project as follows: “Soundcloud hip-hop reversed, a far flung nemesis of contemporary country and flaccid algorithmic pop-barf. No songs about money or love are floating in the ether. Just memories, echoes, foggy blurs. Blip-blop goes the scope.”

Oh Sees will promote the LP on tour throughout the summer and fall. A North American trek kicks off September 30th with the first of three shows in San Francisco and wraps October 31st in Los Angeles.