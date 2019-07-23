Oh Sees Blend Punk Noise, Random Stock Footage in ‘Heartworm’ Video

Oh Sees strike up gleeful absurdity in their new video for “Heartworm,” a noisy punk track from their upcoming double-LP, Face Stabber.

Director Joel Kyack pairs the band’s ragged power chords with a parade of cheesy and bizarre stock footage — including laughing co-workers, digital oceans, robotic arms, grooming cats, waterfalls and skydivers.

“The simple, visceral and relentless rhythmic structure of the song inspired me to organise stock video archives into small thematic groups – sneezes, things banging, robotic arms, etc – avoiding narrative in favour of a formal simplicity,” Kyack told Kerrang in a statement. “The particular commercial quality of much of the stock footage, coupled with the barrage-style in which it is presented, conjures the contemporary existential assault suggested by [vocalist John] Dwyer’s lyrics.”

“Heartworm” is the third song Oh Sees have released from Face Stabber, following “Poisoned Stones” and the 21-minute “Henchlock.” The San Francisco band’s expanded summer/fall tour kicks off August 9th in Pioneertown, California and runs through October 31st in Los Angeles, California.