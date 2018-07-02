Oh Land to Return in 2019 With ‘Deeply Personal’ Album

Danish indie rocker Oh Land will return in 2019 with a new studio album, the artist’s first LP in five years.

Oh Land (real name Nanna Øland Fabricius) will team with producer Thomas “Doveman” Bartlett – who worked on albums like Sufjan Stevens’ Carrie & Lowell and Florence and the Machine’s “Sky Full of Song” – for what she is touting as her most personal release yet. Oh Land last released her fourth album Earth Sick in 2014.

“Since the release of my latest album, I’ve experienced the biggest ups and downs of my private life,” Oh Land said of her new album in a statement. “Through it all, music has been the friend who always listens and never judges. In melody and music I’ve found some healing and the songs that have come out of it are deeply personal.”

While it’s been five years since Oh Land last released a studio album, the artist has kept busy composing music for various projects in her native Denmark. Oh Land also reimagined the Danish National Anthem as the theme song for the Netflix apocalyptic sci-fi series The Rain. The follow-up to Earth Sick is slated to arrive in early 2019.