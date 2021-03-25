 Things Get Weird in the Offspring's 'Let the Bad Times Roll' Video - Rolling Stone
Things Get Weird in the Offspring’s ‘Let the Bad Times Roll’ Video

Song is the title track to upcoming LP

Angie Martoccio

The Offspring have revealed a video for their new single “Let the Bad Times Roll” — and it’s as trippy as you’d expect.

The clip features the band performing the track (a nod to the Cars’ “Let the Good Times Roll”) as teens get in sticky situations — cellphones attack, kitty screen savers come to life, and mobs enter bedrooms surrounded by flying viruses.

The band dropped “Let the Bad Times Roll” last month. It’s the title track to their upcoming album out April 16th — their first in nearly a decade.

“I feel like we’re in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying, ‘We’re doing our best,’ it’s more like they’re saying, ‘Fuck it,’ and it’s really scary,” frontman Dexter Holland said of the track in a previous statement. Added guitarist Noodles: “Folks are saying, if it’s all going to hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging. Let the bad times roll!’”

