Offset Discusses His Path to the Polls in New Get-Out-the-Vote PSA

Rapper says he was misled by a probation officer about his ability to vote after a felony conviction as a 17-year-old

Jon Blistein

Offset discusses his complicated but cathartic path to the voting booth in a new get-out-the-vote PSA ahead of the 2020 elections.

The spot was partially inspired by some recent conversations Offset had with Common in which Offset explained that after his first felony conviction as a 17-year-old, his parole officer told him he couldn’t vote. While this wasn’t actually true, Offset said he didn’t want to run afoul of the law again, so he never attempted to register. In light of the ever-growing threat of disenfranchisement and voter suppression, Common felt it was imperative that Offset share this story.

In the new spot, Offset says it was his mother, while encouraging him to get more involved in political and social issues, who informed him that he’d been misled about his ability to vote. “Look what we’ve done so far,” Offset says amid photos and footage from around his hometown of Atlanta, including recent Black Lives Matter protests. “It still could be 10 times better, but you’ve gotta vote. That’s what change the rules, change the laws. I really felt good voting, because I was told I couldn’t, or I was told I wouldn’t be able to clean up or get away from my past, and look where I’m at now.”

The new PSA was made in collaboration with WhenWeAllvote.org, Vote.org, and PushBlack.

