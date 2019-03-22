Watch Offset, Travis Scott Cement Their ‘Legacy’ on ‘Ellen’

Offset and Travis Scott tore through a performance of their new collaboration, “Legacy” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday.

“Legacy” boasts a beat of gauzy synths that swirl around relentless trap drums, providing the perfect backdrop for Offset and Scott’s woozy, auto-tuned bars. In front of a wall of flashing lights, the pair delivered their verses – ad libs and all – with breathless ease, Offset spitting, “I’m from the bando, my daddy had abandoned me/Momma tried to cover up and bandage me/I’m the first one to lead the whole legacy.”

“Legacy” appears on Offset’s new album, Father of 4, the Migos MC’s first as a solo artist. In 2017, he teamed with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin for the collaborative album, Without Warning, while in 2018 Migos released their most recent album, Culture II.

As for Scott, the rapper is in the middle of a massive North American tour in support of his most recent album, Astroworld.