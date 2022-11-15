fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Remembering Takeoff

Offset Shares Devastating Tribute to Takeoff: ‘My Heart Is Shattered’

"I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare," the Migos MC said two weeks after his cousin and bandmate was killed
Offset in September 2022. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Offset shared a heart-wrenching tribute to Takeoff, describing the “unbearable pain” he’s felt in the weeks since his Migos bandmate and cousin was shot and killed in Houston. 

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” Offset wrote. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.” 

Recalling how Takeoff’s preferred greeting wasn’t a dap but a hug, Offset wrote, “I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”

Offset closed his note by writing, “Given e strength, give your brothers strength. Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after.” 

Accompanying the note were a handful of photos and videos of Takeoff and Migos over the years. Offset also included a short note in the caption, “Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this…. This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you.”

Trending

Offset’s message came several days after he fought back tears while speaking at Takeoff’s massive memorial at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. At one particularly vulnerable moment, Offset said, “I don’t wanna question you, God, but I don’t get you sometimes.”

The third member of Migos, Quavo, also spoke at Takeoff’s memorial and shared a tribute online. “This whole time I’ve been trying to figure out what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it,” Quavo wrote. “But I knew you weren’t my brother cuz you are my sister’s son so I couldn’t say brother. Now I finally get it…you are OUR angel.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Daniel Craig's Belvedere Vodka Commercial Is a State-of-the-Art Display of a Movie Star Changing Up His Image

Ivanka Trump Reportedly Reached a Firm Decision on How Involved She'll Be in Donald Trump's Rumored 2024 Campaign

Kevin Conroy, Longtime Voice of Batman, Dies at 66

Agnes Moorehead’s Former Beverly Hills Home Goes for $28 Million to Hollywood Producer

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad