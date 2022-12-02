Offset Makes It Rain ‘For Takeoff’ in First Appearance Since Migos Member’s Death

Offset took to the stage in Miami Thursday for his first public appearance since the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member, Takeoff.

Offset hit up Miami hotspot E11EVEN shortly after 3:30 a.m., with wife Cardi B joining him in the club’s VIP booth. After snapping photos with fans and his entourage, Offset kicked off a brief 30-minute set of his biggest hits, telling the crowd that “We are going to go Takeoff crazy in here tonight.”

Standing atop the DJ booth, the rapper ran through Migos tracks like “Fight Night” and “Bad and Boujee,” with the crowd rapping along to Takeoff’s lines on the songs. Offset then paid tribute to his cousin by playing “Last Memory,” a single off Takeoff’s 2018 solo album The Last Rocket. “I’m doing this for my brother,” the rapper said.

Offset also performed snippets of his Metro Boomin collab, “Ric Flair Drip,” and his solo track, “Martian,” in between taking shots of Don Julio 1942 and throwing out dollar bills into the audience (a rep for E11EVEN says he “threw thousands of dollars into the crowd”). At one point, Offset asked the DJ to play Cardi B’s song “Tomorrow 2,” while she playfully rapped along in her booth.

The two weren't the only A-list musicians in the crowd: Chance the Rapper was one table away from Cardi, holding court with a group of friends in his own booth while Offset performed.

Offset’s performance was a part of E11EVEN’s “The Art of Nightlife” line-up for Miami Art Week. J Balvin was spotted at the ultraclub Wednesday, taking in a set from Duck Sauce featuring DJ Armand van Helden and DJ A-Trak. 50 Cent, Travis Scott and Machine Gun Kelly are also expected to perform as part of E11EVEN Miami’s Art Week event series this weekend.

It’s one of a number of music events happening for Art Week and Art Basel. ASAP Rocky hosted an event at Miami’s STORY nightclub Thursday, joined by a silver pantsuit-clad Rihanna. Soho House’s Art Week activations, meantime, have included performances from Wyclef Jean (at a fundraiser for the global crisis response organization CORE); Rick Ross (as part of Chris Labrooy’s “Surreal Swan Porsche 911” reveal); and Kelis, who kicked off the week with a White Cube Gallery party on the beach at Soho House, in front of celebrity guests like Eric Andre and Joe Jonas.