Watch Offset Perform Medley of ‘Code,’ ‘5 4 3 2 1’ on ‘Fallon’

Offset stopped by The Tonight Show to perform his two recent singles, “Code” and “5 4 3 2 1.” The rapper, who has been pursuing his solo career outside of Migos, also sat down with host Jimmy Fallon for an interview.

Joined by several dancers, Offset gave a dynamic, high-energy performance of the tracks, which he blended together into a seamless medley. Later, he spoke with Fallon about the dual singles, as well as being as a judge and producer on fashion reality series The Hype.

Offset kicked off the next chapter of his career in earnest in August with the release of “5 4 3 2 1,” the rapper’s first new solo music since 2019’s Father of 4. The track was produced by Baby Keem and sees Offset boasting about his success with lines like, “I collect shoes and I don’t even wear ’em.” He followed the single with “Code,” which features a collaboration with Moneybagg Yo. Both songs are headed for Offset’s next full-length solo effort.

Last month, it emerged that Offset filed a lawsuit against his longtime record label, Quality Control Music, accusing the label of trying to stake a claim on his solo career, despite the rapper allegedly paying “millions” for the rights to his own music.

Offset has primarily released music with Quality Control, the Atlanta-based record label he and his Migos counterparts Quavo and Takeoff signed to in August 2013, putting the trio on the global stage with their debut album Yung Rich Nation in 2015. The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, claims that as part of Offset’s initial contract with Quality Control, the label owned all the rights to any music he made, plus 50 percent of all net advances, royalties, his musical compositions, and publishing income.

“Offset now brings this action to vindicate his rights and make it clear to the world that Offset, not Quality Control, owns Offset’s music,” the suit states, with his legal team seeking a declaratory judgment that finds that the label has no rights to Offset’s solo music.

It’s the latest apparent rift that it seems Migos is enduring, as the trio have been dodging rumors for months that they have split. The rap group unveiled their most recent album, Culture III, last summer.