Offset Crashes Cardi B’s Rolling Loud Set, Pleads for Reconciliation

Migos rapper made dramatic gesture to win back estranged wife

Cardi BRolling Loud LA, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Dec 2018

Offset interrupted Cardi B's Rolling Loud Festival performance in an attempt to save his marriage.

John Photography/REX/Shutterstock

Cardi B’s headlining set at Rolling Loud Festival on Saturday didn’t go quite as planned as her estranged husband Offset attempted to win her back in front of the audience.

Just hours before he appeared at the festival, the Migos rapper had posted a public apology to Cardi in an Instagram video.

During Saturday night’s show, Offset appeared with a bouquet of white roses with signage that read “Take Me Back, Cardi.” As he continued to profess his love to her, Cardi looked uncomfortable before the couple exchanged words privately.

The production crew realized Offset’s dramatic gesture didn’t go as planned, cutting off his mic so that the crowd couldn’t hear him and dimming the lights while the rapper was removed from the stage.

Cardi addressed the situation head-on in Instagram videos following her Rolling Loud performance saying, “Violating my baby father is not going to make me feel any better, because at the end of the day, that’s still family.”

In a later post she added, “God could bring me the most perfect and glamorous and fabulous man,” she said. “That perfect, glamorous, fabulous, perfect man is not going to love my child the same way her father loves my child. So I don’t like that bullshit. I know how painful it is when you have millions of people bashing you every single day. I don’t like that. And it doesn’t make me feel any better. Period.”

The couple, parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, announced their split in early December after cheating allegations surfaced. Cardi addressed the couple’s decision to call it quits in a video saying, “So everybody been bugging me and everything. And you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now. And we’re really good friends and you know we’re really good business partners and you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

