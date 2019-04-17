Watch Offset and Cardi B Flex Their Star Power in ‘Clout’ Video

Offset released the steamy new video for “Clout” Wednesday, featuring Cardi B. The track, which features on the Migos rapper’s solo LP Father of 4, is the hip-hop couple’s first collaboration since their guest verses on Lil Yachty’s “Who Want the Smoke?” last July.

Decked out almost entirely in yellow and black, the “Clout” video shows Offset rapping against a chamber of mirrors and flexing in front of a giant fan. Cardi B appears halfway through to deliver a verse while grinding atop of Offset and – keeping with the yellow theme – inside a mountain of lemons.

“Clout” is Offset and Cardi B’s fifth song together overall, after “Who Want the Smoke?”, “Drip,” “MotorSport,” and “Lick.” Cardi B recently performed “Taki Taki” at DJ Snake’s Coachella set, alongside Ozuna and Selena Gomez. Offset most recently featured on the DaBaby track “Baby Sitter,” and guest-starred in the video alongside the rising North Carolina rapper.