Offset Celebrates His High-Flying Success on New Single ‘5 4 3 2 1’

Offset has dropped a new single, “5 4 3 2 1,” along with a music video for the track. The hard-hitting song, the rapper’s first solo material in three years, was produced by Baby Keem and sees Offset boasting about his success with lines like, “I collect shoes and I don’t even wear ’em.”

In the video, Offset hits a theme park in Paris. Clad in full Balenciaga, the rapper rides the high-flying swings and does the moonwalk across one of the amusements. Onlookers can be seen watching Offset with equal parts confusion and entertainment as he raps and dances amongst the rides and games.

“5 4 3 2 1” marks the first release from Offset’s next full-length solo effort. His last LP, Father of 4, dropped in 2019. The rapper will appear on Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2 LP alongside Justin Timberlake, Dua Lipa, Charlie Puth, Halsey. and more.

Offset’s rap group Migos unveiled their most recent album, Culture III, last summer. Since then the musicians, Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff, have been working separately. Quavo and Takeoff discussed the separation earlier this month, with Quavo noting, “The chemistry is the same, and the recording is the same. We always normally record by ourselves because we’re so crazy on just dropping new shit on each other.”