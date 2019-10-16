Of Monsters and Men Drop Horror-Inspired ‘Wild Roses’ Video

Of Monsters and Men have released a new video, “Wild Roses,” featuring lead singer Nanna in a swirling, haunting visual inspired by Scandinavian horror films.

Nanna emerges from an abandoned swimming pool at night, her eyebrows bleached out as she makes strange gestures at the water. The video’s fantasy elements escalate as the song grows in tension: “In the night I’m wild eyed, and you got me now/Dim the lights, we’re wild eyed, and you got me now.”

“‘Wild Roses’ shows an introverted side to the album and is inspired by what it is like to lean into your sadness,” Nanna said in a statement. “We wanted to capture that feeling in a performance for the music video while bringing out a bit of uneasiness as well. So we brought on choreographer Stella Rosenkranz to help create the movements you see.”

She continues, “We also knew that we wanted to shoot the video in water with a bit of blood. To achieve this, director Þóra Hilmars immediately came to mind. We had talked about working together for years and knew she would be perfect for a scandi horror inspired music video. The video was shot in a span of 12 hours in a beautiful and eerie swimming pool in Hafnaförður, Iceland, hours before going to the airport and starting our Fever Dream tour. We’re very happy with the outcome and are truly excited to share this with everyone.”

“Wild Roses” is a track off the band’s latest album, Fever Dream, released this past July. The band previously shared the single “Alligator,” performing it live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ellen and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.