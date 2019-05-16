Watch Of Monsters and Men Perform New Song ‘Alligator’ on ‘Fallon’

Icelandic rock quintet Of Monsters & Men took to the stage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night to perform their new song “Alligator,” off of their upcoming album FEVER DREAM.
The album gets its title from “Alligator,” a churning guitar-heavy anthem and the band’s first new music release since their 2015 record Beneath the Skin. It’s a much harder and kinetic sound than the folk-pop of Of Monsters & Men’s 2011 debut My Head Is An Animal, demonstrating an evolution from their whimsical breakout hit “Little Talks” to a more mature musical identity. Performing on the Fallon stage, the band lit up the room in burning red light, and vocalist Nanna Bryndís, who also wrote the song, gave a stellar lead performance.
“The song very much speaks to the excitement and energy that we feel about being back,” the band said of the song in a joint statement. “We can’t wait to share more music and see everyone again.”
The band also announced a North American tour in support of FEVER DREAM, which is out July 26th.
Of Monsters and Men Tour Dates
September 4 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
September 5 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
September 7 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
September 8 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
September 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
September 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September 13 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
September 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
September 16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
September 17 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater
September 19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
September 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Music & Arts Festival
September 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
September 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
September 24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
September 26 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
September 27 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield
September 28 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre