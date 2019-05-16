Watch Of Monsters and Men Perform New Song ‘Alligator’ on ‘Fallon’

Icelandic rock quintet Of Monsters & Men took to the stage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night to perform their new song “Alligator,” off of their upcoming album FEVER DREAM.

The album gets its title from “Alligator,” a churning guitar-heavy anthem and the band’s first new music release since their 2015 record Beneath the Skin. It’s a much harder and kinetic sound than the folk-pop of Of Monsters & Men’s 2011 debut My Head Is An Animal, demonstrating an evolution from their whimsical breakout hit “Little Talks” to a more mature musical identity. Performing on the Fallon stage, the band lit up the room in burning red light, and vocalist Nanna Bryndís, who also wrote the song, gave a stellar lead performance.

“The song very much speaks to the excitement and energy that we feel about being back,” the band said of the song in a joint statement. “We can’t wait to share more music and see everyone again.”

The band also announced a North American tour in support of FEVER DREAM, which is out July 26th.

Of Monsters and Men Tour Dates

September 4 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

September 5 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

September 7 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

September 8 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

September 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

September 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 13 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

September 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

September 16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

September 17 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater

September 19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

September 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Music & Arts Festival

September 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

September 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

September 24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 26 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

September 27 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield

September 28 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre