Oasis Mark 25th Anniversary of ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ With Vinyl Reissue

Oasis will mark the 25th anniversary of their second LP (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? with a limited edition vinyl reissue.

Due out October 2nd — exactly 25 years after its original release — the remastered (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? will be available as both a picture disc and a two-LP silver colored vinyl version.

Additionally, to celebrate the album that delivered “Wonderwall,” “Champagne Supernova” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” Oasis say their website will host “both new and original content from the era… throughout September and early October.”

Preorders for the limited edition reissue through the Oasis webstore come with a replica of Noel Gallagher’s handwritten lyric sheet for “Wonderwall.”

In April, Noel unearthed the lost Oasis demo “Don’t Stop,” to which his brother Liam responded, “Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.”

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? 25th Anniversary Reissue Tracklist

A1 Hello (Remastered)

A2 Roll With It (Remastered)

A3 Wonderwall (Remastered)

B1 Don’t Look Back in Anger (Remastered)

B2 Hey Now! (Remastered)

B3 [Untitled] (Remastered)

B4 Bonehead’s Bank Holiday (Remastered)

C1 Some Might Say (Remastered)

C2 Cast No Shadow (Remastered)

C3 She’s Electric (Remastered)

D1 Morning Glory (Remastered)

D2 [Untitled] (Remastered)

D3 Champagne Supernova (Remastered)