Oasis Founding Drummer Tony McCarroll Suffers Heart Attack

Tony McCarroll, former drummer and co-founding member of Oasis, was hospitalized following a heart attack last week.

McCarroll, who played drums on Oasis’ 1994 debut Definitely Maybe, shared the news on social media last evening, paying homage to England’s National Health Service.

“Wanted to let you know I was admitted to hospital on Thursday after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday night,” the drummer wrote on Twitter. “I’m not quite out of the woods as yet but just want to give a massive big up to our #NHS We are more than fortunate to have such a service! Thank you!!”

McCarroll helped form Oasis with Liam Gallagher, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, and Paul McGuigan. Liam’s older brother Noel later came on board. McCarroll parted ways with the band in 1995 and was replaced by Alan White, who was Oasis’ drummer until 2004.

In 2018, Liam told fans he had once tried to reunite the original Oasis line-up, including McCarroll but without his brother Noel. “I did ask them and they weren’t up for it,” Liam wrote on Twitter after a fan asked, “If the old crew from Oasis first line-up wanted to reform with just you, would you?”

Last year, Liam told Rolling Stone that if Oasis does ever reunited it will be a compromise with Noel. “It’ll be 50/50, and I’ll be choosing who’s in the band as well, because if he thinks I’m joining the High Flying Birds but calling it Oasis, he’s got another thing coming,” Liam said. “Bonehead [Paul Arthurs, one of the band’s original guitarists] will be in the band and we’ll be ripping it up, man.”