 Oasis Announces Knebworth Concert Documentary - Rolling Stone
Oasis Announces Knebworth Concert Documentary

Feature-length film will go behind the scenes of the historic two-day 1996 concerts

oasis 1996 knebworth farm

Stefan Rousseau/AP

Oasis has announced a feature-length concert documentary on their historic appearance at Knebworth in August 1996.

Directed by music video creator Jake Scott (Oasis, U2, the Rolling Stones, R.E.M., the Verve), the film will honor the two-day event’s 25th anniversary with a behind-the-scenes look at Oasis’s performances, including never-before-seen footage of the band’s sets in front of 250,000 fans. Held at the peak of Oasis’s popularity after the release of (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? and before the flop of Be Here Now, a whopping two-and-a-half million people reportedly applied for tickets to the show.

“It’s a story-driven entirely by the music, a rock & roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event,” Scott says of the film. “No on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections.”

The film will be produced by RSA Films, and Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher will serve as executive producers. While a release date has not yet been announced, it will be financed and distributed by Sony Music Entertainment and released theatrically by event cinema specialist Trafalgar Releasing.

Last fall, the band released a limited vinyl reissue of (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? for the album’s 25th anniversary.

