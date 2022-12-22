O2 Academy Brixton to Face Licensing Review After Asake Crush

O2 Academy Brixton faces a review of its license today (December 22) after a crowd crush at an Asake gig last week resulted in two people losing their lives.

23-year-old security contractor Gabrielle Hutchinson and 33-year-old mother-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo both died as a result of their injuries when a crowd forced their way into the show by the Nigerian Afrobeats artist last week. It led to mass overcrowding and the show being canceled halfway through. A third attendee, aged 21, still remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The Metropolitan Police previously confirmed that its officers, the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade, were called to the scene at around 9.30 pm last Thursday (December 15).

The Metropolitan Police has now applied to have the venue’s license temporarily suspended as a result of “serious crime and disorder” during the show, while a criminal investigation has also been launched, which seeks to include a review of the venue license.

Later today (December 22), Lambeth Council will review the venue’s capacity, alcohol sales, stewarding, and a decision on whether to temporarily suspend the O2 Academy’s license.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “The decision whether or not to suspend or vary the premises licence will be made by a Local Authority Licensing Subcommittee.”

An application for the license review stated: “Police were called to the premises in response to reports of serious disorder with a clear threat to public safety. During the incident, a crowd forced their way into the venue leading to serious injuries to several individuals, and two individuals have since lost their lives.

“The Met contend that the premises is associated with serious crime and serious disorder. A certificate signed by Detective Superintendent Daniel Ivey has been provided to this effect.”

Lambeth Councillors added in an open letter: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby Hutchinson who lost their lives, as well as with those who remain in hospital and those suffering the trauma of witnessing such distressing scenes at one of our borough's live music venues.

“The venue is currently closed and we are set to undertake an urgent, in-depth review of its license, which covers the legal conditions it must meet to run, including its public safety arrangements. This follows the Met Police submitting an application for a ‘Summary License Review’ on Tuesday.

“The council’s Licensing Sub-Committee will meet to consider immediate measures that need taking in relation to the venue, ahead of a full review of the premises’ licence which must be completed within 28-days.

“This review will be part of ongoing efforts to both seek answers and ensure such an incident never happens again.”

As part of their investigation, the police have also set up an online portal for people to submit information, images, or footage. It is thought that 4,000 witnesses were present at the time of the incident.

Responding to the incident, Asake previously said: “I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.”

The crush incident has also been referred to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which said it was assessing footage.