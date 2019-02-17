NYPD Commander Reportedly Told Cops to Shoot 50 Cent ‘On Sight’

The NYPD is investigating a Brooklyn-based commanding officer who allegedly threatened to end rapper 50 Cent’s life.

The commander, Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez of the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, reportedly told his officers to “shoot him on sight” during a roll call on June 7th, 2018, New York Daily News reports. The threat was allegedly made after 50 Cent, whose given name is Curtis Jackson, was rumored to attend an NYPD charity boxing match in the Bronx.

“The inspector just said that at roll call,” a source with information about the case said. “I’m like WTF.”

50 Cent responded to the alleged threats on Sunday with an Instagram post featuring a photo of Gonzalez captioned with, “This is Emanuel Gonzalez commanding officer of the 72 [precinct]. He think he got beef with me, so he sending the Homies to put some work in. NYNOTSAFE #thegangstagotabadge.”

In a separate Instagram post, 50 Cent added that he’s “consulting with my legal counsel regarding my options moving forward. I am concerned that I was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD.”

While there is no recording of the incident, Gonzalez reportedly tried to make his alleged comments seem like a joke. However, the comments came at a time when the rapper and Gonzalez had an ongoing feud, and the matter subsequently prompted an audit.

“The incident is under internal review,” a department spokesman from the NYPD said.

According to a source, the International Affairs Bureau Group 1, which handles police corruption cases, is investigating the situation. However, Gonzalez, who’s approaching his 30th year on the force, will remain on active duty.

The death threat reportedly happened around the time when the rapper accused Gonzalez of blackmailing the owner of Sunset Park club Love and Lust, writing an Instagram post that said “Get the strap,” which is slang for “get a gun.” While 50 Cent took that post down, Gonzalez was reportedly “in fear of his safety.”