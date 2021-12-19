NYC Venue Now Requires Proof of Vaccination and Negative Test Due to Omicron Surge

Amid an Omicron variant surge in New York, City Winery has announced that, starting Sunday, people attending shows at the venue will be required to have both proof of full vaccination as well as a negative Covid-19 test.

City Winery says they are the first venue to require both measures, as the transmission of the Omicron variant has made it so that full vaccination isn’t enough of a defense against the highly contagious strain.

“This is the safest measure we can do to balance the challenging protections against the Omicron surge in NYC, and the fragile economic ecosystem that the live music industry must navigate. There will be no exceptions, you must be fully vaccinated and show negative test to enter,” City Winery Founder and CEO Michael Dorf said in a statement.

Update to our safety policy – if you're coming to see @LosLobosBand this week, @chrispureka tonight or dining with us, proof of a negative COVID test as well as proof of vaccination is required. Visit https://t.co/OXiBcZaaEp for further info. #covidsafety #getvaxxednyc — City Winery (@CityWineryNYC) December 19, 2021

For negative tests, attendees can either upload a PCR test within 24 hours of the event or a rapid test taken within 6 hours before the date. The venue will also have a limited number of rapid tests on site prior to each show. Mask-wearing is also enforced unless actively eating or drinking.

Dorf added “Bands need money, our staff needs money, and we should not be penalizing the fans who have traveled long distance and have taken proper measures to protect themselves and others. For anyone who is not vaccinated or knowingly tested positive and tries to come, we have no sympathy. Do the right thing, we need to move on and live our lives, and look forward to welcoming you to the show!”

Upcoming shows at the venue includes Los Lobos, Aimee Mann and a New Year’s Eve performance by Yo La Tengo.

The Omicron variant has caused a surge in Covid-19 cases in New York, resulting Saturday in the single biggest increase in new cases (21,908) the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic. Broadway has largely shut down due to the spike, Saturday Night Live was forced to operate with a limited crew and the Brooklyn Nets postponed their next two games after 10 players entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

On Sunday, LCD Soundsystem also canceled their remaining Brooklyn concerts this week due to the rising number of cases and the variant’s transmissibility.