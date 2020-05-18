 NYC Nightlife United Launches Emergency Fund for COVID-19 - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams Celebrate His COVID-19 Recovery in Song Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

New York City Venues Launch NYC Nightlife United Emergency Fund for COVID-19

Relief fund aims to help struggling local venues in New York and Brooklyn as their revenue bleeds dry during the pandemic

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bartender Cassandra Paris closes her tabs at an empty bar after an early closing at 8: 00 p.m. at 169 Bar, in New York. New York leaders took a series of unprecedented steps Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including canceling schools and extinguishing most nightlife in New York CityVirus Outbreak , New York, United States - 16 Mar 2020

A group of individuals and venues associated with New York's nightlife scene have launched the NYC Nightlife United Fund for COVID-19.

John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

A group of individuals and venues associated with New York City’s nightlife scene have launched the NYC Nightlife United Fund, an emergency relief fund dedicated to helping local venues in New York City, specifically Brooklyn, as they struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NYC Nightlife United Fund was spearheaded by the concert promoter and publication AdHoc, along with associates of the Brooklyn venue Friends and Lovers. They’ve partnered with the arts non-profit Solo Foundation, and are seeking to work with both corporate sponsors and individual donors to support venues during this time due to the lack of government funding.

“No one can deny that nightlife is culture,” Friends and Lovers owner Diana Mora said. “This forum for self-expression influences art, music, fashion and brands. If you think about music especially, it is the most powerful passion point. It’s the original social network, transcending every barrier— socioeconomic, distance and language.  That’s why protecting this rare resource that defines the spirit of NY is so important.”

Ric Leichtung, founder, curator and editor of AdHoc, added, “Businesses in live music need immediate aid and face challenges unique to our industry, but there were no relief programs made just for us. We’re fiercely independent people who tap into our community to make the changes we want to see happen. When there’s no road paved for us, we make the concrete.”

Related

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams
Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams Celebrate His COVID-19 Recovery in Song
'Immune to Evidence': How Dangerous Coronavirus Conspiracies Spread

Related

Little Richard, Little Richard best songs, Little Richard rolling stone, Little Richard greatest hits, Little Richard bio, Little Richard, Little Richard best songs, Little Richard rolling stone, Little Richard greatest hits, Little Richard bio
Little Richard: 20 Essential Songs
10 Best Stoner Movies of All Time

Performance spaces, concert venues and other places for mass gatherings were some of the first businesses to close because of the pandemic, and they’re expected to be among the last to re-open. As a result, many of these venues, especially local and independent ones, have been bled dry by the pandemic, and every part of that ecosystem has been affected by the lack of events and loss of revenue: musicians, bar staff, venue owners and managers, comedians, sound techs, DJs, and all of their patrons.

Funds will be distributed amongst New York’s nightlife community, with a priority towards small businesses, independent venues, and individuals working in nightlife and cultural spaces. They will be awarded on an ongoing monthly basis and can be requested through a form on NYC Nightlife United’s website.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, live music, music business

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.