 NYC 'Homecoming' Concert Shut Down Due to Inclement Weather
NYC ‘Homecoming’ Show Shut Down Due to Inclement Weather

Thunderstorms evacuated 60,000 attendees who saw performances from Journey, Santana, and LL Cool J

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Kane Brown performs onstage during the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert Produced by NYC, Clive Davis, and Live Nation on August 21, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Iamges

We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, the all-star concert set to feature Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Patti Smith among many others, was shut down and evacuated Saturday night after lightning and rain forced attendees to find shelter. The announcement was made midway through Barry Manilow’s performance of “Can’t Smile Without You,” which followed a medley of the Grammy-award winning artist’s hits including “Copacabana” and “Mandy.” Ironically, CNN noted that Manilow was set to perform his hit “I Made It Through the Rain” when organizers cancelled the show.

Concertgoers did get to see a handful of artists perform at Central Park, including Andrea Bocelli, the New York Philharmonic, Jennifer Hudson, Santana featuring Wyclef Jean and Rob Thomas, Kane Brown, Journey, LL Cool J, Jon Batiste, Earth Wind & Fire featuring Babyface and Lucky Daye, and Polo G. Unfortunately music fans did not get to see slated sets from Maluma, Cynthia Erivo, Elvis Costello, The Killers, Smith, Springsteen and Simon.

Organized by Mayor Bill de Blasio, music industry executive Clive Davis, and Live Nation and NYCEDC chair Danny Meyer, the show was meant to celebrate New York City’s “comeback” and required all concertgoers to have proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The Homecoming show was estimated to have 60,000 people expected to attend.

This story is developing

