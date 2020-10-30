Watch the Nude Party Cover Neil Young’s ‘Out on the Weekend’ in Their Catskills Barn

On their new album Midnight Manor, released earlier this month, the Nude Party go the full monty in revealing their influences: the record has streaks of the Kinks, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and early Rolling Stones, along with the garage-rock vibes of the Nuggets 1965-68 compilation. The group pays tribute to another influence in a new Amazon Original performance released Friday, covering Neil Young’s “Out on the Weekend.”

The Nude Party offer a faithful if somewhat ironic rendition of the track off Young’s 1972 Harvest album, recording their performance in a barn in their communal Catskills home.

“We couldn’t resist the irony of covering ‘Out on the Weekend’ in a time when none of us were allowed to leave the house,” says singer Patton Magee. “Knowing we were filming in our old wooden barn, Neil Young immediately came to mind. This song feels like sitting melancholy and wondering. It feels like something is missing, and that was easy to connect with.”

The Nude Party formed when the members were all in college at North Carolina’s Appalachian State University. Under the moniker of the “Naked Party Band,” the self-taught musicians played covers by CCR and the Doors around campus.

“I think a lot of the influences are pretty on our sleeve. We wanted to play like the Rolling Stones, CCR and the Kinks,” Magee told Rolling Stone this month. “We were into like that late Sixties, early Seventies rock & roll. It just hit us all in a particular way.”