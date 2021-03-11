South African House Stalwart Black Coffee Spins ‘Tiny Desk (Home)’ Set

South African DJ/producer Black Coffee linked up with a live band to spin a special set for NPR’s latest Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

The set was filmed in the auditorium of the National School of Arts in Johannesburg and it opened with Black Coffee and vocalist Soulstar performing their track, “You Rock My World,” from 2012’s Africa Rising. Black Coffee followed that up with two songs from his most recent album, Subconsciously, that encapsulate his euphoric approach to house music: “Flava,” which features vocals from Una Rams and Tellaman, and “Wish You Were Here,” with Msaki.

For the performance, Black Coffee received some additional production assistance from students at the National School of Arts, who helped out as part of an internship.

Black Coffee released Subconsciously in February. The record marks his first proper full-length album since 2015’s Pieces of Me — although he dropped EPs in 2016 and 2018 — and it boasts an array of guests, including Pharrell, Usher, Cassie, and Diplo.