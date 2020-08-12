Notorious B.I.G.’s Son Drops ‘Big Poppa’ Dance Remix

The Notorious B.I.G.’s son Christopher Jordan “CJ” Wallace has released a house remix of his late father’s hit “Big Poppa.”

The instrumental comes from the upcoming collection Ready to Dance, co-produced by CJ Wallace and featuring reimagined dance renditions of Biggie’s music with the rapper’s vocals stripped and the samples reconfigured to create a new spin on hip-hop classics.

The “Big Poppa (House Mix)” was produced by Wallace alongside Jonathan Hay, Sarah Rush and Willie Mack.

“This process has been an enlightening wake-up call and an adulting experience for me. We always force ourselves to think bigger and more creatively about my dad,” Wallace said in a statement.

Hay added in a statement to Perez Hilton: “Our reimagination of ‘Big Poppa’ is laced with style and grace. With the original spirit of the Notorious B.I.G. spun into a new house classic. Dedicated to all the honeys getting money and the ravers dancing to the sounds from house gods like Martinez Brothers and Carl Cox, our aim was to create music that makes you wanna move and honor BIG’s legacy.”

Ready to Dance is being released in tandem with a new lifestyle brand named Frank White — a Biggie alias borrowed from the drug kingpin in the 1990 film King of New York — co-created by Wallace.

“When it came to his music, it was the same thing, not using vocals, but really thinking about his spirit and the emotional connection that his music gives to his fans,” Wallace added. “Ready to Dance allows us to create a new foundation for experiencing his music and other legendary musicians. This is what Frank White is about — cross-genre collaboration with artists, musicians and producers to reimage the past for a new generation.”